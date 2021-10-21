Xbox Series X|S 2TB and 512GB Expansion Cards revealed: Where to buy

If you have an Xbox Series X or S and are already running out of space, we have some good news -- Xbox just unveiled that 2TB and 512GB Seagate Storage Expansion Cards are launching this year.

Xbox revealed this via an Xbox Wire blog, and detailed that the 512GB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S costs $139 and will launch mid-November. Meanwhile, the 2TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S will launch in early December.

Where to buy Xbox Series X|S 2TB and 512GB Expansion Cards

The Seagate 512GB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is available for pre-order today from Walmart in the United States for $139.99.

Developing...