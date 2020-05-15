Xbox Series X July event will showcase Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite will be at the Xbox Series X event held in July, as confirmed by developer 343 Industries on a Halo Waypoint blog post.

We haven't seen any gameplay of this Xbox Series X launch title, but it's highly anticipated to be a radical transformation for the franchise. However, it's still unclear if we're getting actual Halo Infinite gameplay at Xbox 20/20.

Halo Infinite at Xbox 20/20: What we know so far

In the post, the developers wrote, "You may have seen people talking about this lightly before, but we're extremely excited to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July."

If it wasn't already obvious that Halo Infinite was going to be there, it's now officially confirmed. We really hope to see more from Xbox than just the small snippets of gameplay it revealed at its first event.

Xbox needs to show off what its power-hungry Xbox Series X can really do, so we're hoping for not only some badass reveals, but real-time gameplay that can live up to what Epic Games recently showed off in its Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, which ran on a PS5.

There's no official date for the Xbox 20/20 event in July, but we imagine that Xbox will deliver an announcement toward the end of June.