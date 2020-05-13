PS5 gameplay revealed: Unreal Engine 5 shows off the future

Geoff Keighley lived up to his word when he said the next Summer Game Fest reveal will be "one of the more important moments this summer. Today, we got a first look at PS5 gameplay via an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo.

The Unreal Engine 5 demo was being played live directly on a PS5 and showcased a female character making her way through some sort of treasure hunting adventure. You can check out the demo below.

Here are the best PC games you can play right now

These are all the confirmed Xbox Series X games and PS5 games

PS5 gameplay: Unreal Engine 5 trailer

The gameplay looks incredible. This is truly the first time we've seen something that actually looks like next-gen gameplay. Based on this first look, it's clear Unreal Engine 5 will propel next-gen games forward.

Popular games like Final Fantasy VII and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are built on Unreal Engine 4. Those games already look great, but if they were built on Unreal Engine 5, it would be incredibly difficult to distinguish the difference between these games and real life.

The major feature Unreal Engine 5 is promoting is the ability to use cinematic-purposed graphics during gameplay. During this demo, the visual fidelity of rocks falling off the walls was so realistic that I genuinely thought it was a cutscene.

There are two pieces of technology at work here: Nanite and Lumen. Epic describes Nanite as, "Nanite virtualized geometry means that film-quality source art comprising hundreds of millions or billions of polygons can be imported directly into Unreal Engine—anything from ZBrush sculpts to photogrammetry scans to CAD data—and it just works."

While Lumen is described as, "a fully dynamic global illumination solution that immediately reacts to scene and light changes. The system renders diffuse interreflection with infinite bounces and indirect specular reflections in huge, detailed environments, at scales ranging from kilometers to millimeters."

We're super excited about the next generation of games run on Unreal Engine 5. And that's not limited to PS5. Unreal Engine 5 will find its ways to Xbox Series X games, PS5 games and even the best PC games.