Windows 11 will be a free upgrade from Windows 10

Microsoft just finished its big reveal of Windows 11 and there were a lot of exciting new updates, but the company didn't mention one of our biggest questions, which was how much will the upgrade cost.

Fortunately, the answer came immediately following the event with manufacturers stating that Windows 11 will be a free update for Windows 10 users.

This was certainly what we anticipated and follows on the same model that Microsoft used with the upgrade to Windows 10. This doesn't of course mean that Windows 11 itself is free, simply the update to Windows 11 for existing Windows 11 users.

