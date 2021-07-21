Trending

Windows 11 release date may have been leaked — Here's when it could launch

Did Intel just leak Windows 11's release date?

(Image credit: @TomWarren/Twitter)

Windows 11, officially announced in late June, is the next-generation operating system teased to us with a preview build via the Windows Insiders program, but we're impatiently waiting for its full debut.

Microsoft stated that Windows 11 will debut this fall, but the Redmond-based tech giant hasn't yet unveiled its actual release date. However, a new Intel document hints that the Windows 11 release date could be in October (via Windows Latest).

Could Windows 11 be released in October?

Microsoft's official stance on the release date of Windows 11 is holiday 2021, but a new document hints that the next-generation operating system could hit the market before Halloween.

Intel release notes

Intel release notes (Image credit: Intel)

In Intel's release notes for DCH GPU driver 30.0.100.9684, the chipmaker references Windows 11 alongside the following phrase: "October 2021 Update (21H2)," which substantiates rumors that Windows 11 could officially launch three months.

TechRadar pointed out that many of the screenshots published for Windows 11's marketing campaign have "October 20, 2021" featured on the taskbar.

Screenshots wndows 11

Windows 11 screenshot (Image credit: Microsoft)

Of course, this could just be an arbitrary date chosen for the Windows 11 campaign, but there's a chance that it's pointing to a late October release date for the next-generation OS. It's also worth noting that this date may be when Microsoft will begin shipping new laptops and PCs with Windows 11.

According to a late June tweet from Microsoft, the Redmond-based tech giant will begin rolling out the Windows 11 upgrade for Windows 10 users sometime during the first half of 2022.

Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!