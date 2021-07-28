How to download Windows 11 wallpapers for your desktop background

Windows 11 is currently in beta as Microsoft preps its next desktop OS for a full release this fall. There are sure to be a range of reactions when it launches, but what has been met with nearly universal praise are the new wallpapers. Colorful and elegant, these new images depict natural settings and textures to create a calming effect.

We opened a virtual gallery when Microsoft first revealed the new backgrounds, and now we're going to show you how to download the wallpapers so you can give your laptop a makeover.

Best laptops in 2021

Best college laptops for student in 2021

But first, a reminder that you don't need to be running Windows 11 to use these as your background. Chromebooks and MacBooks let you use a custom background including these Windows 11 photos once you've saved them onto your system. The same goes for Windows 10 users who want to spice up their desktop before updating it later this year.

How to download Windows 11 wallpaper for your desktop background

Below is a photo gallery with the default Windows 11 wallpapers. To download the full-size images, press the expand button in the bottom-right corner of the wallpaper you'd like to save. Next, click "View Original" from the bottom-right corner. From here, right-click the image and choose "Save image as..." (on Windows 10 or 11).

Image 1 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 2 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 3 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 4 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 5 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 6 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 7 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 8 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 9 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 10 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 11 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 12 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 13 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 14 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 15 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 16 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 17 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 18 of 18 (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

If you're having trouble changing your background, we have a guide on how to change your desktop background in Windows 10. Own a Chromebook? Here is how to change your Chromebook desktop wallpaper.