Whoa! Apple iMac slashes $400 off in shocking anti Prime Day deal

Why should Amazon get all the shine during Prime Day? Best Buy is swooping in with some incredible anti Prime day deals, including this epic Apple iMac discount. This 21.5-inch beauty is $400 off, dropping to $1,099 from its original price of $1,499.

Prime Day is almost out the door. You don't want to miss out on this iMac steal; it comes with a stunning 4K Retina display, a 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Apple iMac anti Prime Day deal

21.5-inch Apple iMac: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The 21.5-inch Apple iMac in all of its 4K Retina glory is slashing $400 off its original price of $1,499. Now, the well-received, highly praised iMac is only $1,099. This is an anti Prime Day deal that will make Amazon tremble.

View Deal

The 21.5-inch Apple iMac dropped to $1,099 in a shocking anti Prime Day deal from Best Buy. Amazon must be shaking in its boots! Along with this $400 discount, you'll get a stunning, 4096 x 2304-pixel (4K) Retina display.

The iMac in this particular deal comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and dedicated AMD graphics. As for ports, you'll get two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C ports), an Ethernet port, four USB Type-A ports, a headset jack and an SD card slot.

The 21.5-inch iMac comes with the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, power cord and Lightning to USB cable



Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.