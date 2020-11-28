Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2020: The best early sales this week

Select Walmart Cyber Monday deals are available right now as Cyber Monday 2020 is finally here. Holiday shoppers can access steep discounts on select laptops, tablets, wireless earbuds and more via Walmart.com.

If you're looking for an affordable tablet, Walmart offers the 64GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 for $240 ($40 off). This slim and lightweight Android tablet delivers the entertainment experience you crave. With its 10.4-inch, ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers, the Galaxy Tab A7 make movies and shows come to life.

This is just a sample of Cyber Monday deals at Walmart this week.

Cyber Monday landed on November 27 and we're seeing tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Cyber Monday discounts.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Walmart Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Lenovo Chromebook 3: $169 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 features an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 32GB SSD. This Google Classroom ready Chromebook is perfect for students and anyone else looking for a cheap laptop for basic tasks.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop (Ryzen 5): $619 @ Walmart

If you want more power and a bigger screen, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with Ryzen 5 CPU is just $399. That's $100 off and one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can get. This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502: was $1,775 now $1,520 @ Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $255 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502. This attractive gaming machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display. Under the hood is a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

View Deal

Gateway 14.1-inch laptop: was $699 now $450 @ Walmart

Gateway is back and it's looks like the company hasn't missed a beat. Even better, the laptop is $300 off, which means you can get a normally $699 laptop to $399. For that highly discounted price, you get a laptop with a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Intel integrated graphics with a 14.1-inch 1920 x 1080.

Acer Chromebook 311: was $229 now $127 @ Walmart

Those in the market for a secondary system may have found their match in the Acer Chromebook 311. The laptop is currently marked down to $229 and has an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage and an 11.6-inch display.

Walmart Cyber Monday Tablet Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (64GB): $279 now $239 @ Walmart

This Cyber Monday deal at Walmart takes $80 off the 64GB Galaxy Tab A7. The slim and lightweight Android Q-powered tablet delivers the entertainment experience you crave. Its 10.4-inch, ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers make movies and shows come to life. Own it now for its lowest price yet!

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $329 now $299 @ Walmart

Walmart is taking $30 off the latest 8th generation iPad. It packs a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A12 Bionic Soc for 40% faster CPU performance than the model's iPad's A10 chip.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $279 @ Walmart

The Tab S6 Lite in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At $70 off, it's just $2 shy of its all time low price.

Gateway 10.1-inch tablet: was $109 now $79 @ Walmart

Not only is Gateway back, the company's making tablets as well as laptops. The company's 10.1-inch slate runs on Android 10 (Android Q) and is powered by a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It's also available in four eye-catching colors.

Walmart Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Snag them now at their lowest price ever.

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Walmart

Walmart takes $150 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs. They deliver above average sound and superior noise-cancellation for an immersive listening experience.

Walmart Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

Sony PS5 Console: $499 @ Walmart

While it's too soon for deals on the new PlayStation 5 console, due to its high demand, finding the PS5 in stock is a deal in itself. With boasts of incredibly powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility, the Sony PlayStation 5 is Editor's Choice gaming console.