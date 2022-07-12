This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Prime Day deal takes $300 off

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the best foldable smartphones around. If the price had you hesitant about investing in the Galaxy Flip 3, this deal is right up your alley.

For Prime Day 2022, you can get an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 256GB for $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a big $300 price cut compared to its regular $1,049 price tag, and is one of the best prices we've seen for this Samsung phone. If you're a fan of foldables, don't miss out.

(opens in new tab) Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $1,049.99 now $749.99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get a whopping 30% off on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) main screen at 120Hz and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512) cover screen. It houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU coupled, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, we praise its unique, stunning design and bright, vivid 120Hz display. We also found the phone's excellent camera performance impressive. We gave the Galaxy Z Flip 3 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a more compact form factor than its sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (opens in new tab). It folds from a full-sized smartphone into a portable 4.2-inch device that easily fits in your pocket. When closed, its 1.9-inch cover screen lets you conveniently react with various notifications.

With the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G's Flex mode feature, you can easily capture hands-free selfies on the fly. Samsung's new Z series foldable is more durable than ever, made from aluminum, strong Gorilla glass, and rated IPX8 water-resistant.

If you're in the market for a versatile phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is worth considering.