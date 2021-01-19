This badass new Samsung tablet can handle up to 5 feet of water submersion

Whether you're a clumsy klutz or a valiant soldier, keep an eye out for Samsung's new rugged tablet, which can withstand shocks, drops and other inauspicious moments. It's called the Galaxy Tab Active3.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 is an endurance beast; it's tough enough to handle extreme environments without tapping out, but it also has a soft side that offers a smooth, seamless interface for seamless productivity.

CES 2021: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 is the newest addition to the Korean tech giant's rugged portfolio. The Galaxy Tab Active3 is MIL-STD-810H certified and IP68 rated, which is industry jargon for having dust-proof, shock-proof and water-resistant qualities. Should you accidentally drop the tablet in a puddle, don't worry — it can endure up to five feet of submersion before it is rendered inoperable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 (Image credit: Samsung)

The rugged Galaxy Tab Active3 can stand up against the most extreme work environments, including factories filled with treacherous machinery, hectic emergency rooms and unforgiving military work settings.

The Galaxy Tab Active3 comes with an Exynos 9810 CPU, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The rugged tablet also offers Wi-Fi 6 for faster data-transfer speeds and Samsung Wireless DeX for PC-like experiences.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 couldn't be more aptly named. It has all the excellent slate qualities that you'd expect from Samsung's Galaxy Tab portfolio, but it's also optimized for active users who work in tumultuous environments and can benefit from a fortified tablet.

S Pen fans will be delighted to know that the Galaxy Tab Active3 does, indeed, ship with Samsung's beloved stylus, so you can use the S Pen for doodling, sketching and taking down notes on the field.

Outlook

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 starts at $489.99 and it's available for purchase starting today. This rugged tablet is ideal for accident-prone folks who need a well-protected, safeguarded device that will withstand their moments of ungracefulness. The tablet should also an excellent option for employees who work in frenetic settings.

We can't wait for the Galaxy Tab Active3 to arrive at our labs. Who knows? Perhaps it might land on our best tablets list.