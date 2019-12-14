The MacBook Air deal you've been waiting for is finally here at Best Buy

The MacBook Air has been one of the most coveted laptops of 2019. If you didn't get one over the holidays, we've got good news.

Best Buy is offering the 2019 MacBook Air (128GB) on sale for $849.99. That's $250 off and the second-best price we've ever seen for this laptop. (It was $50 cheaper on Black Friday). For an even better deal, you can also get the 2019 MacBook Air (256GB) on sale for $1,049.99. That's $50 cheaper than it was on Black Friday/Cyber Monday and the best price we've seen for this model all year. It's one of the best laptop deals of 2019.

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology and Touch ID. For a limited time, it's $250 off its normal retail price.

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

Need more than just 128GB of storage? The 256GB MacBook Air is on sale for $1,049.99. That's the cheapest it's ever been and the best MacBook Air deal we've seen for this configuration.

The MacBook Air is an excellent laptop for students, business users, and everyone in between. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

We reviewed the 2019 MacBook Air and were impressed by its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and powerful sound. In terms of performance, the MacBook Air handled just about everything we threw at it without ever slowing down.

Our only complaint is with regards to storage. The base model only features 128GB of storage, which is paltry by today's standards. As a result, we recommend upgrading to the 256GB model, which has never been this cheap before.