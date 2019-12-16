The Asus ZenBook 14 is a crazy cheap laptop deal at $799 for specs that embarrass the MacBook Air

Laptop deals are getting better each day, as we countdown the days to the new decade. So if you're on the prowl for an everyday slim laptop, here's an excellent notebook deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus ZenBook 14 ultra slim laptop (UX431FN-IH74) on sale for $799.99 from Newegg via eBay. That's $500 off its regular price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. It's one of the best laptop deals of the season.

The Asus ZenBook packs a 1.8GHz Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GeForce MX150 GPU. By comparison, the base MacBook Air features a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a paltry 128GB of storage.

In our Asus ZenBook 14 review, we liked its compact and durable design, luxurious aluminum chassis, and innovative LED numpad. Although we thought its display could be a tad brighter, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

The Zenbook 14 is one of the best laptops money can buy and one of the sleekest too. Its razor-thin bezels make for an immersive viewing experience. At 12.7 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches and 2.6 pounds, the ZenBook 14 is smaller and lighter than many 13.3-inch ultrabooks, not to mention the majority of 14-inch machines.

The heftier Huawei MateBook X Pro (12 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds) is narrower but longer than the ZenBook 14, and even the featherweight LG Gram has a larger overall footprint than the Asus (12.7 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches, 2.2 pounds).

Portwise, the ZenBook 14 has a wide variety of ports for all of your peripherals and accessories. It's fitted with a USB-C port, a USB 3.1 input, HDMI connector, a microSD card slot, USB 2.0 port, and headphone/mic jack.

Get this deal while you can as we don't foresee it lasting long.