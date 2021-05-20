Sony WF-1000XM4 leak gives you the best look yet at the new true wireless earbuds

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds aren’t official yet, but they are one of tech's worst-kept secrets. Prolific leaker Evan Blass tweeted a set of official-looking renders that give us the best view yet of the complete redesign.

The previous-generation WF-1000XM3s has been around since July 2019, which makes the timing right for a refreshed successor.

Sony WF-1000XM4: What do we know?

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that these are leaks. Take them with a small pinch of salt, but given how official these look and the track record of Blass, we’re pretty confident in the validity of this information.

The leaked images show a big revamp is on the cards for the Sony WF-1000XM4s, as the appearance moves away from the elongated pill shape of its predecessors and adopts a more compact, circular design.

The earbuds also seem to be coming in two colours: black and silver, both with interesting gold highlights. Are those circles microphones for noise cancellation or buttons? And have Sony removed the charging indicator LED on the case as the render suggests? We should find out soon.

As for the technical features, you can expect these to feature the same great ANC that made the XM3s so popular. Beyond that, as leaked packaging shows, expect a standard earbud battery life of 6 hours in the buds and 18 hours in the case, alongside Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification.

That last one, in particular, is encouraging, as it may suggest LDAC support: a lossless audio codec that you can make the most of in Apple Music’s new hi-fi streaming tier (something not even the AirPods Pro or Max support ).

There is no official word on a release date. Sony has been extremely tight-lipped, but recent reports are pointing to an announcement happening in June.