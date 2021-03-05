Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 now $50 off in earbuds deal

The truly wireless earbuds market is dominated by AirPods, which makes it hard to spot the real gems that make a run at Apple’s crown. Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 buds are a key example of this, so now they’ve got a price cut, we have to shout it from the rooftops.

Right now at Best Buy, you can snag a pair of these earbuds for $50 off the list price, which takes them down to just $249.98.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was $299.98 now $249.98 @ Best Buy

Bringing that signature superior Sennheiser sound to a tiny pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 2 buds sport 7mm dynamic drivers, customizable EQ and active noise-cancellation, all in a sophisticated design.View Deal

Take a read of our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review , and you will see just how much we love them. In fact, we gave them our highly coveted Editor’s Choice award, as they deliver great audio quality through their 7mm dynamic drivers along with powerful noise cancelling and generous battery life.

All of this is crammed into a pair of comfortable, stylish, and sleek earbuds with IPX4-rated water resistance to survive whatever you throw at them.

So, if you’re on the lookout for premium earbuds with serious value for money, there’s arguably no better deal out there right now than this.