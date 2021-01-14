Samsung SE450 21.5-inch monitor returns to $69 all-time low price

If you're looking for a cheap computer monitor, this Samsung SE450 21.5-inch monitor deal is just for you.

Currently, Walmart has the Samsung SE450 21.5-inch Monitor for just $69 at HP. That's $120 off $189 and an all-time low price for this 1080p monitor — it hit this same price on Cyber Monday. By comparison, it's $30 cheaper than Amazon's current price and one of the best monitor deals we've seen to date.

Samsung monitor deal

Samsung SE450 21.5" 1080p Monitor: was $189 now $69 @ Walmart

Now $120 off, the Samsung SE450 is the monitor you want if you want an affordable space-saving display. It packs a (1920 x 1080) screen resolution and a selection of ports for connecting to another monitor or game console. View Deal

The Samsung SE450 is one of the best monitors for the money. Ideal for productivity, this compact display is height adjustable and can swivel, tilt, and pivot in any direction.

The SE450 monitor is eco-friendly, features a (1920 x 1080) screen resolution and a slim, stylish, low-profile design. What's more, it's VESA compatible for easy wall mounting. Weighing in at 10.1 pounds and measuring 19.9 x 11.9 x 2.2 inches without the stand, this monitor won't hog up too much desktop space.

For your connectivity needs, it's equipped with a VGA port, dual DisplayPorts, and a single DVI-D port. Deals this good are only as good as stock permits, so you'll want to act fast on this one.