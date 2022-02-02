Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch curved gaming monitor falls to $449

Samsung currently offers limited time deals on its top-rated Odyssey gaming monitors. If you're in the market for a 34-inch ultrawide curved monitor, check this out.

As part of the sale, the Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is now $449 . Since it retails for $549, that's $100 in savings — its biggest discount yet. Not only is this the lowest price we've seen for this display, it's also one of the best gaming monitor deals of the season.

Samsung also offers the Odyssey G7 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $599 ($200 off).

Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $549 now $449 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch curved gaming monitor today. This 34-inch (3,400 x 1400) display has a 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 250 nits brightness, and 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR10 ensure smooth, fast-action gameplay, and realistic picture quality. Best Buy and Amazon also offer this deal.

Samsung's Odyssey curved monitors aim to elevate your overall gaming experience. The monitor in this deal has an immersive 34-inch (3,400 x 1400) panel with 1000R curvature and 250 nits of brightness.

Optimized for fast-action gameplay, it features a 165Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time. Whereas, AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR10 ensure lag-free gaming and life-like picture quality. And when you're not playing your favorite AAA games, the curved monitor's wide view is great for productivity.

We didn't review this monitor, however, feedback from satisfied owners says it runs great and looks amazing. Others note that its curved design minimizes eye fatigue. The Odyssey G5 also hosts a ton of customizable picture settings and modes for personalized viewing.

Connectivity-wise, the Odyssey G5 equips you with an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. At 12.3 pounds and measures 31.8 x 17.7 x 10.7 inches (with stand) the Odyssey G5 is fairly light for a 34-inch curved monitor. Competitors like the Acer Nitro XZ342CK (‎17.9 pounds, 31.8 x 16.8 x 10.6 inches) and LG 34WP65C ‎16.9 pounds, 31.9 x 10.2 x 18 inches) are heftier.

If you're on the hunt for a great looking gaming monitor for your laptop, the Samsung Odyssey G5 is a fine choice.