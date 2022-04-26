Samsung Mother's Day deals: Save $300 on Galaxy Z Fold 3, free S22 Ultra storage upgrades, up to $1,000 trade-in credits and more

Mother's Day is approaching and Samsung's Mother's Day sale offers great gift ideas and deals. From now until Sunday, May 8, save big on shiny new Samsung gadget for mom.

As part of the sale, you can get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4 for $,1499. Typically, you'd spend $2,049 on this bundle, so that's $550 in savings. And what's more you'll receive $100 in Google Play Credit for with your purchase.

Hands down, this is one of the best Samsung deals we've seen all year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unlocked Smartphone: was $2,049, now $1,499 + free Galaxy Watch 4 @ Samsung

Save $300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, get a free Galaxy Watch 4 and $100 in Google Play credit during Samsung's Mother's Day sale. We gave the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a 4 out of 5-star rating for its unique, useful design, vivid display, stellar camera array, and IPX8 water resistance. The base model has a 6.2-inch (2,268 x 832) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED cover display and 7.6-inch (2,208 x 1,768) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED internal screen. Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor CPU couple with 12GB of RAM. For your storage needs, there's 256GB of storage on board. This deal ends May 8.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone makes a wonderful gift for mom. It has a clamshell design that unfolds into a tablet which makes it easier to read and use apps. Integrated into its user interface is a quick access task bar for opening multiple windows at once.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review, we loved its unique, useful design, vivid display and stellar camera array. We were also fond of its S Pen support and IPX8 water resistant design. We gave the Galaxy Z Fold 3 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

In one test, we launched 24 Google Chrome tabs while running a YouTube video in the background. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 showed no signs of slowing down. Over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3's screen is up to 29% brighter without compromising battery life. For increased durability, it has an armor aluminum construction, gorilla glass screen and is IPX8 water resistant.

With fast and powerful processing power and S Pen support, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the ultimate phablet.

The Galaxy Watch 4 included in this deal is a solid Apple Watch Series 7 alternative. It's water resistant, has a built-in heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

That's just one of one the best deals from Samsung's Mother's Day sale. See more of our favorite Samsung offers below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Unlocked Smartphone: up free storage upgrade, up to $1,000 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Samsung's Mother's Day sale features the best Galaxy S22 Ultra deal of the season. You get a free storage upgrade which gets you 256GB of RAM for the price of 128GB. Plus, you'll receive up to $1,000 off enhanced credits when you trade-in an eligible device. If you don't have a device to trade-in, you'll still get $100 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The entry model Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This deal ends May 8.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Unlocked Smartphone: free storage upgrade, $700 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $700 on the Unlocked Galaxy S22 at Samsung when you trade in an eligible device. The entry model Galaxy S22 packs a 6.1-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. With this deal, you'll get 256GB of storage for the price of 128GB. If you don't have a device to trade-in, you'll still save $50 on the Galaxy S22. This deal ends May 8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Unlocked Smartphone: was $1,169 now $899 @ Samsung

Get $100 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3, get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds and $50 in Google Play credit. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) main screen at 120Hz and a 1.9 inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512) cover screen. It houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU coupled, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This deal ends May 8.