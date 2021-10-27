Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date leaked — here's when it might get unveiled

The Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung's hotly anticipated budget-friendly phone, now has a leaked release date. The economical Galaxy S21 alternative has been the subject of a wave of rumors in recent months. Some gossipers claimed that the Galaxy S21 FE may be on chopping block due to the chip shortage while other bean spillers said that it's simply delayed. According to a new rumor, the latter is true.

Some tech pundits were anticipating a Galaxy S21 FE reveal at Samsung's October Unpacked 2 event, but the phone failed to show up. According to LetsGoDigital (via DigitalTrends), that's because Samsung has pushed back the Galaxy S21 FE release date to the end of January.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to be released on January 11, 2022, according to LetsGoDigital. The Dutch-language news platform corroborated the aforementioned delay rumors, adding that Samsung did, indeed, postpone the Galaxy S21 FE's release due to the global chip shortage.

The base-level Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 1080p, 6.4-inch display. Buyers can upgrade to a configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The budget-friendly Galaxy S21 variant is also rumored to have a triple-lens, rear camera module, including an 8MP lens and two 12MP sensors. As a cherry on top, the Galaxy S21 FE may also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Rumored colors for the Galaxy S21 FE include dark gray, white, light purple and sage green.

Samsung Unpacked 2022: Galaxy S21 FE 🥰https://t.co/jjPBIscblxRelease date: 11 JAN 2022Samsung S21 FE Screen protector placement provided by @CConceptCreator 3D renders created by @Snoreyn (Giuseppe Spinelli)#Samsung #SamsungUnpacked #SamsungS21FE #GalaxyS21FE #S21FE pic.twitter.com/xzf4EpRgwBOctober 26, 2021 See more

LetsGoDigital also spilled the beans on when we can expect the Samsung Galaxy S22 line, claiming that it may get unveiled in February 2022.

As always, keep your grain of salt within reach. This is all speculation. Only time will tell whether these rumors are true. In the meantime, stay abreast on all the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE news by checking out our oft-updated rumor hub.