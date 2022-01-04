Galaxy S21 FE deals: How to get a free phone at T-Mobile and Sprint

Samsung put Galaxy S21 FE 5G rumors to rest Tuesday among this week's CES 2022 announcements. Starting at $699, the tech giant's new fan edition flagship smartphone offers the best features of the Galaxy 21 for less.

If you're due for an upgrade and want to save even more, you'll find the best Galaxy S21 FE deals at T-Mobile and Sprint. Whether you're a new or existing customer, you can get yourself a new Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone for free.

For a limited time, get the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone for free at T-Mobile and Sprint. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Powered by Android 12, the Galaxy S21 FE boasts dual SIM support, IP68 water resistance and a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super fast charging. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G release date is set for January 11.

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE release date is slated for Tuesday, January 11. The entry model Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Powered by Android 12, the Galaxy S21 FE boasts dual SIM support, IP68 water resistance and a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super fast charging.

Beginning January 11, the Galaxy S21 FE will be available at T-Mobile for $699. However, when you trade-in an eligible device and sign up for a Magenta Max or Sprint Max plan, you'll get up to $700 off. So basically, you're getting a free Galaxy S21 FE.

Or, you can get up to $400 off the new Galaxy S21 FE when you trade in an eligible device and agree to any T-Mobile or Sprint wireless service plan.

Need an extra phone for a family member? T-Mobile's buy one, get one free offer has you covered. To get this deal, buy a Galaxy S21 FE for $699 from T-Mobile and you'll get an additional Galaxy S21 for free when you add a new line.

Your Galaxy S21 FE savings will appear as credits on your monthly billing statements over the course of 24 months.

In terms of new year phone deals, these are among the best we've seen thus far.