Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is here — check out all of its cool features

It's official. Samsung just announced the arrival of the Galaxy S21 FE. In 2021, rumors of delays and cancellations plagued the Galaxy S21 FE, leaving tech pundits wondering about the fate of the popular, budget-friendly Android line.

On the other hand, recent bits of gossip that came from respected Twitter leaker @OnLeaks contradicted those aforementioned rumors. They claimed that the Galaxy S21 FE is on track for a CES 2022 announcement. A leak from Korean blog Naver aligned with this claim. As it turns out, they're both right. Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE for the new year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is packed with an ultra-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. You can opt for either 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. The 6.4-inch FHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display features a 240Hz touch response rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. With all of these fantastic features working in conjuction with each other, the Galaxy S21 FE should deliver a powerful, smooth user experience for gaming and streaming.

The Galaxy S21 FE also comes with a pro-grade triple camera system. Professionals and amateurs alike can capture photos and videos, and edit them in any environment. Thanks to the Night Mode option, users can enjoy enhanced low-light shots and capture crystal-clear photos.

The trio of cameras includes a 12MP ultra-wide at f/2.2, a 12MP wide-angle with dual pixel autofocus and optical image stabilization (OIS) at f/1.8 and an 8MP 3x telephoto at f/2.4 with OIS.

The advanced 32MP front-facing camera captures high-quality selfies for users who love sharing their best selves on social media. The camera also applies AI-powered Face Restoration, ensuring that you look your best in every shot.

If you're gung-ho about security, you'll be happy to know that Samsung's intuitive One UI 4 interface on top of Android 12 tightens privacy, thanks to the new privacy dashboard that brings security and privacy controls into one central hub. There are also a better variety of customization options, allowing users to tweak almost everything, including the home screen, notifications and icons.

The large 4,500mAh battery should keep the Galaxy S21 FE running all day without a problem and support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging will top you up reasonably quickly.

The Galaxy S21 FE comes in four attractive colors: Olive Green, Lavender, White and Graphite.

Samsung claims that the Galaxy S21 FE builds on its legacy by putting the latest smartphone innovations into a more affordable, economical package. We can't wait to test the Galaxy S21 FE for ourselves. When we review it, we'll bring you real-life results on performance, battery life, and more. Stay tuned!