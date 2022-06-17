Samsung Father's Day sale: Free Galaxy Watch with Z Fold 3, $125 off S22 Ultra and more

Samsung is honoring Father's Day with excellent deals on gear dad will love. From now until Sunday, June 19, save on select Samsung products sitewide.

During the sale, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 unlocked for as low as $699 (opens in new tab) with Samsung's enhanced trade-in offer. Plus, Samsung is tossing in a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (valued at $350) with this deal.

Samsung's revolutionary Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the world's first foldable phone with an under-display camera. It packs a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2208 x 1768) 120Hz main display. When closed, its Dynamic AMOLED 2X (862 x 2268) cover display measures 6.2 inches.

In our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review, we loved its unique, useful design, vivid display, and stellar camera array. We were also fond of its S Pen support and IPX8 water-resistant design. We gave the Galaxy Z Fold 3 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3's clamshell design unfolds into a tablet which makes it easier to read and use apps. Integrated into its user interface is a quick access task bar that lets you open more than one window at a time.

And that's just one of the excellent deals Samsung is serving up this weekend. Browse more deals from Samsung Father's Day sale below.

Samsung Father's Day sale

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unlocked w/ Free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: was $2,219 now from $699 @ Samsung

Buy the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 as low as $699 with Samsung's enhanced trade-in offer. Plus get a free Galaxy Watch 4 with your purchase. We gave the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a 4 out of 5-star rating for its unique, useful design, vivid display, stellar camera array, and IPX8 water resistance. The base model has a 6.2-inch (2,268 x 832) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED cover display and 7.6-inch (2,208 x 1,768) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED internal screen. Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor CPU couple with 12GB of RAM. For your storage needs, there's 256GB of storage on board.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Unlocked: was $1,199, now $1,075 @ Samsung

Save $125 instantly on the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. Plus, you'll receive up to $1,000 off enhanced credits when you trade-in an eligible device. The entry model Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This deal ends June 19.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: was $699 now $629 @ Samsung

For a limited time, save $70 on the Galaxy Tab S8 and get 50% off a Samsung Book Cover Keyboard. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS LCD display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage a high capacity 8,000mAH battery. The Galaxy Tab S8 comes in three colors including graphite, silver, and pink gold.

Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $219 @ Samsung

Save $30 on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. Samsung is tossing in a 1-year subscription of Golfbuddy: Smart Caddy (valued at $40). Sleek, lightweight, and customizable, the Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's best smartwatch yet. It features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection.

Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor w/ Streaming TV: was $699 now $599 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the Samsung M2 4K Smart Monitor with streaming TV and SlimFit camera. Built for productivity and entertainment, Samsung DeX lets you experience a full PC experience with the monitor and your phone. Access productivity apps for video conferencing, documents and web browsing. Stream TV shows and movies via Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max and more. The M8 features a 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ration, 4ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10+.