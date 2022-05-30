Razer Viper Ultimate gets major 49% price drop — Memorial Day 2022 sale

Memorial Day sales 2022 are still alive and well and we're now seeing major price drops in some of the best gaming gear around, including Razer's superlight Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse.



Right now, you can pick up the Razer Viper Ultimate for just $75.99 at Amazon. (opens in new tab) That's a significant 49% discount on one of the best gaming mice on the market. You won't have to worry about charging it either, as this deal throws in a charging dock. As with all things Razer, expect plenty of RGB Chroma lighting integration. If you're in dire need of a reliable gaming mouse, don't miss this Memorial Day offer.

(opens in new tab) Razer Viper Ultimate: was $149 now $75 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $74 off, the Razer Viper Ultimate is one of the best ambidextrous wireless gaming mice out there. It features a 20K DPI optical sensor as well as 8 programmable buttons and up to 70 hours of battery life. This deal also throws in the charging dock.

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a fantastic wireless gaming mouse with a hugely welcome ambidextrous design. That's great news for left-handed PC gamers.



This nimble little mouse is fantastic for anyone looking for a high-quality mouse that can zip around the screen with precision and ease. With a strong software suite and fantastic performance, the Viper Ultimate is a fine companion for any hardcore gamer. Thanks to its unique mouse feet, which are actually made of PTFE (you may know it as Teflon), gliding across the mouse pad has never felt smoother.



With its 20K DPI optical sensor, 8 programmable buttons, and up to 70 hours of battery life, expect accurate gameplay for hours on end. Plus, it offers five stages of the DPI levels from 100 to 20,000 — perfect for different scenarios.



In our Razer Viper Ultimate review, we said it was on the pricey side. With this brilliant discount on Amazon, however, there's now little reason to not swipe it. We've rated it one of the best gaming mice on the market, and now's your chance to pick it up with just under a 50% price drop.