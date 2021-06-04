Best Prime Day MacBook deals 2021: Savings to expect

MacBook Prime Day deals will be abundant during Amazon's annual 48-hour sale. So if you're hoping for a price drop on one of Apple's stylish laptops, Prime Day is your best bet.

Last year, Prime Day MacBook deals offered excellent price breaks on the most recent MacBook Pro alongside previous-gen models. This year, expect to see discounts on the MacBook Pro with M1 chip and huge savings on its predecessor, the Intel-charged MacBook Pro.

Just days after its release, the MacBook Pro M1 saw a price cut so it's not immune to discounts. The biggest markdown we've seen for the MacBook Pro M1 so far took $200 off. It's possible this deal will resurface in this month's Prime Day MacBook deals.

If you want a laptop sooner than later, there are tons of Prime Day-worthy MacBook deals available now. From the entry-level MacBook Air to the power-user dedicated MacBook Pro, these are the best early Prime Day MacBook deals you can get.

Prime Day 2021 runs from June 21 to June 22 with offers of fantastic MacBook deals. Be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.

Prime Day MacBook deals right now

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $950 @ Amazon

Amazon continues to take $50 off the base model MacBook Air M1 with 256GB SSD. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration and one of the best MacBook deals you can get right now. Previously, it hit an all-time low price of $899 — a deal we expect to return on Prime Day.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (M1/8GB/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

If you can't afford to wait for Prime Day, you can save $100 on the MacBook Pro M1. Besides Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops out there. If you require more storage, the MacBook Pro M1 with 512GB SSD is on sale for $1,349 ($150 off).

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $950 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a sweet deal on a previous-gen MacBook, you're bound to find it on Prime day. One of last year's best laptop deals took $150 off the early 2020 MacBook Air. We expect it to see an even bigger discount on this machine for Prime Day 2021. Specs-wise, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, Intel Iris Plus graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,999 now $1,749 @ Amazon

In what appears to be a Prime Day preview, the previous-gen MacBook Pro is now $200 off at Amazon. This power-user friendly laptop has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Now an all-time low price, the Intel-charged MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops to buy.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was $2,799 now $2,449 @ Amazon

Currently, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard is $350 off at Amazon. It packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i9 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is a Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. This MacBook also has Touch Bar and Touch ID. Prime Day MacBook deals could knock another $50 off which will returning its record low price of $2,399.