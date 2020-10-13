Prime Day Deal: Apple AirPods Pro and Apple Airpods 20% off

Prime Day deals are already going live just hours before the annual shopping holiday kicks off, and we just found the best one yet. Right now, every AirPods model is on sale at 20% off: the AirPods Pro ($199), AirPods Pro II with Wireless Charging Case ($159), and the AirPods (Generation 1) with Wired Charging Case ($159).

This is the cheapest we’ve seen all three AirPods models. The AirPods Pro is without a doubt the most enticing deal of the batch, saving you $50 off the full price. This makes it one of the best Prime Day Headphones deals to date.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon Noise-cancelling wireless earbuds will be one of the most sought-after gifts during Prime Day, and that trend is expected to continue this holiday season. That being said, you'll want to jump at the opportunity to score the AirPods Pro or any Apple products on discount during Amazon's sales event. If your budget falls short of purchasing Apple's ANC earbuds, just know you can still snag a pair of AirPods for cheap.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon This second-gen model is still considered a popular choice for iPhone and MacBook Pro owners. This is the lowest we recall seeing the AirPods II with wireless charging case, a deal you would be remiss to pass up on during Prime Day. Still too high for your budget? Well, there's always the first-gen version, which is also being offered at a discount.

Apple AirPods (Generation 1) with Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon The AirPods (Generation 1) remains a worthy pair of wireless earbuds for iPhone owners that you can pick up at a relatively affordable price during Prime Day. Expect Amazon to offer more discounts on Apple and Beats products over the coming days. Anyone in the market for cheap AirPods alternatives or awaiting better sales heading into Christmas can monitor our best headphones deals page for the latest updates.

You definitely have options to choose from based on preference and price. However, buying the AirPods Pro for under $200 is a no-brainer. Not only are they considered one of the best noise-cancelling headphones, but also the best wireless earbuds on the market.

In our AirPods Pro review, we praise the earbuds for their effective noise cancelling, good sound quality, and personalized fit. We awarded them a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and a Laptop Magazine Editor’s Choice badge.

Apple developed its own two-mic noise-cancelling system for the AirPods Pro – one to block out external sounds and the other block any noise that gets through. The results are pleasantly silent, letting you enjoy well-balanced sound when vibing out to your favorite Apple Music playlists. The addition of spatial sound via iOS 14 update also enhances audio quality by creating a 3D-like soundscape for a more theater-like experience. And what’s not to love about the ergonomic fit they provide, thanks to the inclusion of ear tips and an Ear Tip Fit Test Apple created to help determine the best fit for your ear shape.

The AirPods II, while lacking ANC and spatial sound, boasts many of the same software perks as its higher-priced sibling. You’ll still get automatic switching, instantaneous connectivity to all iDevices, hands-free “Hey Siri” support, and audio sharing between two AirPods or Beats headphones. In addition, the AirPods II comes with longer playtimes: 5 hours on a single charge versus the AirPods Pro (4.5 hours).

Both models do come with wireless charging cases that work with any Qi-enabled wireless charging pads and hold up to 24 hours of playtime.

Lastly, there is the OG of the group, the AirPods (Generation 1). Yes, this version is three years older, but still delivers the same seamless performance as the other AirPods models. You’ll have zero issues pairing with iDevices and you get the same battery life as the AirPods II. Audio is also better than what comes out of the wired EarPods that come bundled free with newer iPhones.

You're going to see more crazy deals during Amazon Prime Day 2020, so bookmark our Prime Day headphones deals page to stay informed on this year's exclusive deals on headphones and all other popular electronics.