Porsche Design just unveiled one of the sleekest 15-inch laptops ever

Porsche Design, a subsidiary of the famed German car brand, showed off a new laptop called the Ultra One.

Porsche Design Ultra One price and availability

The Ultra One is available today starting at $1,350 for a base model with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For $1,800, you can buy the higher-end model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Porsche Design Ultra One specs

Porsche Design Ultra One Starting Price $1,350 Display 15.6-inch, 1080p touch screen CPU 8th Gen (Y-series) Core i5, Core i7 RAM 8GB, 16GB Storage Up to 1TB Ports 2 USB-C, 2 USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI, headphone, microSD Size 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.5 inches Weight 3.3 pounds

Porsche Design Ultra One design

As you'd expect of any product flaunting the storied Porsche brand, the Ultra One pushes the boundaries of design. While it might not be as daring as its detachable ancestor, the Ultra One is one of the most portable 15.6-inch laptops on the market, at just 3.3 pounds and 0.5 inches thin.

Apart from its sleek, minimalist magnesium chassis, a main highlight of the Ultra One is its top-firing Harmon/Kardon-tuned speakers, which Porsche Design promises will pump out rich audio.

Porsche Design Ultra One performance and battery life

Everything else about the Ultra One is pretty standard, and there are a few things that give us pause.

While we haven't tested the Ultra One, we're worried its low-power 8th Gen Y-series CPUs won't offer the sort of power you expect from something with a Porsche badge. It seems Porsche Design wanted to give the Ultra One a fan-less design and keep it as thin as possible, but doing so could end up compromising the performance.

(Image credit: Porsche Design)

Then again, I would have thought the same thing about the Ultra One's ports, but there is a surprisingly generous variety of connections on tap. Using a special hinge, Porsche Design was able to cram two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A inputs, an HDMI port, a headphone/mic jack and a microSD card slot onto the back and side of the Ultra One.

Unlike the Design Book One that we reviewed back in 2017, the Ultra One is a traditional clamshell laptop. It sports a 15.6-inch, 1080p touch screen display and gets an estimated 10 hours of battery life.

We're excited to test the Design Book One and expect to get our hands on the laptop in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for the full review and benchmarks.