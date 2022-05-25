Epic PlayStation Days of Play sale discounts tons of PS5|PS4 games and accessories

PlayStation Days of Play (opens in new tab) deals are in full swing this week. Retailers across the globe are slashing prices on tons of PlayStation games and accessories.
This is a huge sale across the best PS5 games and (for the first time) accessories, including a huge discount on DualSense controllers (opens in new tab)!
- Shop: Best Buy's entire PlayStation Days of Play sale (opens in new tab)
- Shop: PlayStation Store's Days of Play sale (opens in new tab)
- More: Best gaming deals
- Best PS5 games
Best Days of Play deals (US)
Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was $75 now $60 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save a whopping $15 on the official PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The latest instalment of the Ratchet & Clank series sees our intrepid duo, taking on an old nemesis as the wily Lombax continues his search for his people. Along the way, he meets new friends, explores a multiverse with wild new foes and of course dispatches enemies with a wide variety of wacky weapons.
Pulse 3D Headset: was $99 now $89 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The best gaming headset for the PS5 (as you can read in my review (opens in new tab)), which is now available for $10 off. The Pulse 3D headset packs gorgeous spatial audio, a comfortable fit and strong microphones for team chat.
The Last of Us Part II: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Still one of the best story-driven linear single player games I've played — The Last of Us Part II is stunning from every angle with a real visual and audio brutality alongside great gameplay.
Sony PS5 HD Camera: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)The Sony PS5 HD camera features dual lenses for capturing yourself in smooth, sharp 1080p imagery. It lets you quickly create a recording or live broadcast of your gameplay via your DualSense wireless controller’s dedicated Create button.
God of War: was $19 now $9 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
BOY! Get God of War for less than ten dollars, which alongside a free PS5 upgrade means you can get an incredible adventure for dirt cheap.
PSVR Iron Man bundle: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Get a hundred bucks off this monster PSVR bundle with a couple games and all the hardware you need to experience the best VR games on Playstation!
Best Days of Play deals (UK)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £42 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red): was £64.99 now £44.99 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
- Pulse 3D Headset: was £89 now £84 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £42 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.
Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red): was £64.99 now £44.99 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
Save a whopping £20 on the official PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic.
For a couple pounds more (£46.99), you can snag the standard white (opens in new tab) and black (opens in new tab) models.
