Oh baby! $250 off HP's best laptop ever is a Cyber Monday steal

Cyber Monday deals are barreling through the waves of the internet onto your computer screen like Wile E. Coyote caught in a gravity spell: gravity wins and so does this deal, with the new HP Spectre x360 13 on sale for just $1,049, at $250 off for Cyber Monday.

HP Spectre x360 13: was $1,299 now $1,049

This slim baby comes packed with a Core i7-1065G7, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus Graphics. For just barely $1,000, the Spectre x360 13 is an absolute steal for the specs it has.View Deal

In our HP Spectre x360 13 (2019) review, we gave the machine credit for its attractive, lightweight chassis, speedy performance, bright display, and long battery. It's one of the best laptops you can buy right now.

If you had to pick up any laptop over the holidays, this would be it. But if you're looking for something else, check out our best Cyber Monday deals and best Cyber Monday laptop deals pages or maybe this awesome Death Stranding Collector's Edition deal.