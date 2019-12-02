Trending

Oh baby! $250 off HP's best laptop ever is a Cyber Monday steal

This is an epic deal

Cyber Monday deals are barreling through the waves of the internet onto your computer screen like Wile E. Coyote caught in a gravity spell: gravity wins and so does this deal, with the new HP Envy 13 on sale for just $1,049, at $250 off for Cyber Monday.

HP Envy 13: was $1,299 now $1,049
This slim baby comes packed with a Core i7-1065G7, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus Graphics. For just barely $1,000, the Envy 13 is an absolute steal for the specs it has.View Deal

In our HP Envy 13 (2019) review, we gave the machine credit for its attractive, lightweight chassis, speedy performance, bright display, long battery life and crisp, powerful speakers. It's one of the best laptops you can buy right now.

This specific model comes with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus Graphics, which are pretty great specs all for just $1,049.

