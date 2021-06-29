Nintendo Switch Pro's first game may have been revealed

Developers Rabbit & Bear Studios may have revealed the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro's first game, according to the announced platforms for one of the most successful video game Kickstarter campaigns.



JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes may be heading to the new Nintendo Switch, with developers claiming the game will arrive on Nintendo’s next-gen hardware. However, with the game set to release sometime in 2023, this could be an entirely new device.

In an FAQ on Kickstarter (via TechRadar), developers Rabbit & Bear Studios state the game will be available on various gaming platforms when it launches. This includes Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Steam, Epic Games Store, and "Nintendo’s Next Generation Hardware."

(Image credit: Rabbit & Beat Studios)

The game developers don't specify the device, and are most likely planning to bring Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes to Nintendo's upcoming hardware — whatever it may be named.



Currently, any game coming to Nintendo's next-gen gaming system has yet to be announced. However, we have an idea of what fans can expect. While many of the Nintendo Switch's biggest games are yet to get a release date, we expect Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 to drive sales. As previously reported, Bloomberg states the Switch will overtake the Wii as Nintendo's largest single-year software sales.



While Nintendo has yet to officially announce the console, including its actual name, sources speaking to Bloomberg stated the handheld will be released sometime in September or October. Sources also claim there will be a boost in production during the October to December holiday period due to high demand.



Rabbit & Bear Studios' Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes currently has over 46,000 backers that raised around $4.3 million on Kickstarter. Fans got a first look at the upcoming JRPG at Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase, which will be available on Xbox Game Pass.



The Nintendo Direct E3 2021offered a sneak peek at Breath of the Wild 2, which is also expected to arrive on the upgraded OLED Nintendo Switch Pro. For now, the waiting game continues for the next Switch.