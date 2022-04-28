Microsoft gifts for grads deals: $300 off Surface Laptop 4, Xbox gaming gear, and more

Graduation season is here and the Microsoft Store offers tons of deals on gift ideas for grads . It's not too early to shop for that grad in your life and save on today's top-rated Microsoft devices and Xbox gaming gear.

For a limited time, you can get the 256GB model Surface Laptop 4 with Ryzen 5 CPU for $899. That's $300 off its regular price of $1,199 and the biggest discount we've seen for this configuration. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals of the season.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $1,199 now $899 @ Microsoft Store

Now $300 off, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is at its lowest price ever. We love its sleek, premium design, vivid display and speedy performance. The configuration we recommend packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 is one of the best laptops you'll ever own. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon Vega 9 graphics, and 256GB SSD.

In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, we liked its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. It endured an impressive 12 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

If you want to surprise your grad with a premium machine, the Surface Laptop 4 is a solid pick.

Want to gift your grad with a versatile Surface Pro device? Microsoft is also knocking up to $300 off various configuration Surface Pro 8 tablets. The tablet with the deepest discount packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

And that's just the tip on the iceberg. From laptops to digital gift cards, see more of our favorite Microsoft grad gift ideas and deals below.

Microsoft's gifts for grads sale ends June 3, stock permitting.

Microsoft gift for grads deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Microsoft Store

Save up to $300 on the Surface Pro 8. Our new favorite 2-in-1 tablet, it scored a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars with us for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. The tablet with the biggest discount packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of fast SSD storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: from $399 @ Microsoft Store

Save up to $350 on the Surface Laptop Go at the Microsoft Store. Currently, the base packs a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touch screen, 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are Intel UHD graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: was $1,799 now $1,549 @ Microsoft Store

Save up to $250 on the Surface Laptop Studio at Microsoft for a limited time. Built with creative pros in mind, it features a flexible hinge that convert it into a digital drawing board. The laptop we recommend is configured with a 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. There's a 512GB solid state drive on board for storage.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Microsoft

Microsoft is taking $10 off the Xbox Wireless Controller. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

Razer Kishi iPhone Mobile Game Controller: was $99 now $69 @ Microsoft Store

Save $30 on the Razer Kishi Mobile Controller, a great gift for gamer grads. It connects to most iPhone phones and enables comfortable, handheld gaming. It features tactile feedback, and array of button controls and a D-pad. With cloud gaming support for Microsoft xCloud, Google Stadia and GeForce Now, you can enjoy AAA PC from anywhere.

Microsoft Accessories: from $19 @ Microsoft Store

For a limited time, save up to $30 on select Microsoft accessories. Prices start from $19 for Microsoft's Modern Mobile Mouse. It delivers precise navigation and smooth comfortable scrolling. It connects wirelessly to Windows 11 and Windows 10 devices via Bluetooth. Powered by AAA alkaline batteries, it lasts up to 12 months. Available colors include: Glacier, Sandstone, Black, Peach, Mint, Pastel Blue, Ice Blue, Poppy Red.