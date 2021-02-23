LG 38-inch UltraWide curved monitor dips to all-time low of $797

If you're looking for a curved monitor to maximize your work and learn from home productivity — look no further. This LG 38-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor deal will help you get more done for less.

For a limited time, you can get the LG 38-inch WQHD Curved Monitor for $796.99 at Amazon. That's $103 off its $900 list price and $3 cheaper than LG's direct price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this LG display and one of the best monitor deals you can get right now. Best Buy has it on sale for $799.99.

LG 38-inch curved monitor deal

LG 38-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor: was $900 now $797 @ Amazon

At $103 off, the LG 38WN75C-B is at its lowest price yet. This 38-inch (3840 x 1600) IPS display has a 3-side near-borderless, ergonomic design, 60Hz refresh rare, and 5ms response time. Its sRGB 99% color gamut produces realistic visuals with, accurate color, contrast, clarity and detail. Best Buy has it on sale for $799.99.

Graphic artists, content creators, and PC gamers can benefit from the LG 38WN75C-B's panoramic view. This 38-inch, 3840 x 1600-pixel resolution IPS panel has a 60Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response time. Its sRGB 99% color gamut produces realistic visuals with accurate color, contrast, clarity, and detail.

Although we didn't review this monitor, judging by the glowing feedback from satisfied owners, it's one of the best displays to own. The monitor's wide 21:9 screen ratio allows access to more windows and apps at once. Design-wise, its 3-side near-borderless, ergonomic design that looks great in any décor.

Screen split and on-screen controls ensure easy multitasking while HDR10 support enhances your visual experience while watching movies or gaming. What's more, Dynamic Action Sync minimizes input lag and beefs up performance for a pro-level, real-time gaming experience. Meanwhile, the panel's Black Stabilizer lets you see the details in dark scenes to give you the competitive edge. Spot enemies hiding in the shadows for a sneak attack so you can plan your next move.

At $103 off, the LG 38-inch WQHD+ Curved Monitor is at its best price yet. This is the widescreen monitor to buy to achieve pro-level productivity and gameplay.