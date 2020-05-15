Lenovo Yoga C940 now $350 off in Memorial Day sale

Lenovo is getting a head start on Memorial Day sales with sneak peek deals on some of the best laptops. This weekend, the PC maker is taking dollars off one of its best 2-in-1s.

Currently, you can get the excellent Lenovo Yoga C940 14 on sale for $1,049 via coupon "SNEAKPEEKMD3". Normally, this convertible laptop sells for $1,399, so that's $350 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this specific configuration.

It packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive.

In terms of Memorial Day sales previews, it's among one of the best laptop deals.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14" (Mica): was $1,399 now $1,049 @ Lenovo

If you want a powerful mobile PC that can go from laptop to tablet mode in a cinch, the Yoga C940 is one of the best laptops to get.

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 review, we loved its slim premium design and vivid display. We gave it our Editor's Choice award for its fast performance and long battery life.

The Yoga C940's slim, aluminum chassis gives it a premium look and feel. At 3 pounds and 0.6 inches thick, the Yoga C940 is heavier than the 13.3-inch Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds) and the XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 0.5 inches) but lighter than its predecessor, the Yoga C930 (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches).

In our lab, the Yoga C940 notched a score of 18,672 on the Geekbench 4.3's overall performance test. This not only beats the premium laptop average of 16,314, it also surpasses the HP Spectre x360 13 (18,408; Core i7-1065G7) and its predecessor, the Yoga C930 (14,739; Core i7-8550U).

To gauge its real-world performance, we opened 20 Google Chrome tabs — four of which were playing 1080p YouTube videos — and the laptop never slowed down.

For your peripheral needs, the Yoga C940 14 features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-A port, and a headphone/mic jack combo.

So if you're looking for a slim, versatile portable PC that can take whatever you throw at it, the Yoga C940 14 is a solid option.