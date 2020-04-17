Lenovo Legion Y545 now $510 off in epic gaming laptop deal

Epic laptop deals are going strong at Lenovo this week with discounts on Legion Y545 and Y740 gaming laptops.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo Legion Y545 is on sale for $1190 via coupon "LEGIONSPRING10". That's $510 off it's regular price of $1,700 and one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Lenovo is also slashing up to $290 off Lenovo Y740 gaming laptops with prices starting at $1,449. Even better, Lenovo coupon code, "EXTRAFIVE" gives you an additional 5% discount.

Lenovo Legion Y545: was $1700 now $1,190 @ Lenovo

The Legion Y545 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD and an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. Take $510 off via coupon "LEGIONSPRING10". View Deal

The Lenovo Legion Y545 is one of the best gaming laptops you can get.

In our Lenovo Legion Y545 review, we were impressed by its elegant design, comfy keyboard and great gaming performance.

Design-wise, the Legion Y545's industrial design and clean, attractive lines present a nice contrast to many of its flashier counterparts. Its dark iron-gray aluminum lid has a similar appeal to an entry-level Mercedes-Benz or BMW.

Weighing 5.3 pounds and measuring 14.2 x 10.5 x 1~1.1-inches, the Legion Y545 is just as heavy as the Dell G3 15 (2019) (5.3 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier and larger than the HP 15 Gaming Laptop 15 (4.9 pounds and 14.25.14 x 10.144 x 0.9 inches) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 (4.5 pounds, 14.4 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches).

In real world testing, we watched the trailer for the Fast and Furious and the colors were vivid on the laptop's 15-inch 1080p anti-glare display. Explosions and high-speed chases were also clear and beautiful. As for gaming, the rendering when we played Grand Theft Auto 5 was buttery-smooth.

In terms of sound, the Legion Y545's Harman/Kardon-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos software delivered excellent sound quality. The volume was loud enough to fill a small room with a good amount of bass for depth.

Performance-wise, the gaming rig's 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor and 16GB of RAM never struggled. It even handled resource-draining Google Chrome while running 25 tabs, including one playing Avengers: End Game on Disney Plus with no hiccups.

At $510 off, the Lenovo Legion Y545 is a solid buy if you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop to get you through quarantine. Lenovo's laptop sale ends soon, so act fast.