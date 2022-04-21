The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3060 crashes to its lowest ever price — nearly $600 off!

Right now, you can get $581 off the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro — one of the best gaming laptops just became a must buy at its lowest ever price.

If you've been looking for a powerful portable system on a budget, you'll know they've been hard to come by recently. That's what makes this deal all the more incredible: a massive display, tactile keyboard, and sleek design with all the horsepower to play the biggest titles.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro deal

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: was $1,760, now $1,179 @ eBay

This gaming laptop earned our coveted Editor's Choice award for its bright 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display and excellent overall performance. In terms of hardware, it packs an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

In our Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review, we were stunned by its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display that lights up the night with up to 500nits of brightness. We were also impressed by the laptop's excellent productivity and gaming performance. The Legion 5 Pro earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our illustrious Editor's Choice award.

While gaming is this laptop's bread and butter, the Legion 5 Pro also excels at photo and video editing. The laptop configuration we recommend has a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display and houses an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with 16GB of RAM. To top it all off it also has Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD.

Connectivity is nary an issue with the Lenovo Legion 5 pro. In total it features four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet jack, and a headphone/mic combo port. If you somehow still find yourself needing more connection options beyond this, you could always opt for a USB-C hub, but I doubt it will be a problem.