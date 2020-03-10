Lenovo laptop deal takes $1,050 off Ideapad S940

Lenovo Ideapads are among the best laptops you can own. And for a limited time, you can snag the first 4K curved-edge display laptop for a stellar price.

More specifically, you'll find the Lenovo Ideapad S940 for $749.99 via coupon code, "S940SAVINGS" at Lenovo.com. Normally priced at $1,499, that's $1,050 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.

It's one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Lenovo Ideapad S940 14": was $1,799 now $749 @ Lenovo

For a limited time, you can get $1,050 off the Lenovo IdeaPad S940 via coupon code "S940SAVINGS" at Lenovo. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration laptop. View Deal

The specific Ideapad S940 on sale packs a 14-inch, 4K HDR VESA400 display, a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

While we didn't conduct a Lenovo IdeaPad S940 review, we took a similar laptop for a spin, the Lenovo Ideapad 330S. We praised its slim, sturdy chassis, comfortable keyboard and fast performance.

With bragging rights as the world's first laptop to pack a curved Contour Display, the Ideapad S940's smooth edges make its thin bezels look even thinner. Thoughtfully engineered for business pros, the S940's hands-free facial recognition offers peace of mind.

What's more, the Ideapad S940 has Alexa built-in so you can get weather updates, set reminders and even control your smart home right from your laptop.

At 2.6 pounds and 0.48-inches thin, the Ideapad S940 is lighter and thinner than the 13.3-inch Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds. 0.6-inches) and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 0.5 inches). The Lenovo is equipped with two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, a standard USB-C port, and a headphone/mic combo.

At $1,050 off, the Idepad S940 is an excellent deal if you're looking for a solid performing laptop with a stunning display.