Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds drop to lowest price ever — now just $72

Jabra Elite 4 Active are the best earbuds for working out, phone calls and streaming music. And now, you can add them to your arsenal of gadgets for a stellar price. 

For a limited time, you can get the Jabra Elite 4 Active (Mint) for just $72. Normally, these earbuds retail for $119, so that's $48 off and their lowest price ever. If it sells out, you can get the Jabra Elite 4 Active (Black) for $85 ($34 off). 

Jabra is synonymous with today's best audio wearables and the Elite 4 Active live up to their name. Great for working out, they feature a comfortable and secure fit, an IP57 water/sweat-resistance rating, and active noise cancellation. Four microphones ensure crystal clear calls and each earbud can be used independently. The Elite 4 Active have a rated battery life of up to 7 hours with up to 28 with the included fast-charging case. 

In our Jabra Elite 4 Active review, we praise the earbuds' good battery life, comfortable fit, and responsive touch controls. We gave the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.  

During real-world tests, the Elite 4 effectively tuned out ambient noise like rush hour traffic. In sound quality tests, the earbuds' 6mm drivers provided a spacious sound stage full of detail. Call quality-wise, the four on-board mics did a decent job of picking up our reviewer's voice, isolating it from the background noise of passing cars and gusty winds.

Just like most of today's wireless wearables, Jabra Elite 4 Active buds feature on-ear touch controls, customizable via the free Jabra Sound+ app. It also affords you access to a fully customizable EQ and Find My Jabra to help you locate lost earbuds. 

If sound, comfort and customization are important to you, the Jabra Elite 4 Active are a wise choice — especially at such a tempting price. 

