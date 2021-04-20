iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now sold in new purple color — Check it out

Apple unveiled a new purple color for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini alongside the new iPad Pro, iMac and AirTags.

“The new purple finish, just in time for spring, adds another bright and fun option to the lineup, and we think customers are going to love it,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

(Image credit: Apple)

As you can see in the above image, the purple is a medium hue with a glossy finish. It will be available for pre-order starting on April 23 before being available on April 30.