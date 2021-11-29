I saw the sign: HP Omen 16 with GTX 1650 starting at $800 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2021 deals ain't over yet, and HP is still slashing prices on plenty of gaming laptops, including the $800 HP Omen 16. You'll save up to $300 bucks with this Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal, and there are a few configurations to choose from.

Right now, you can grab the HP Omen 16 on sale for just $800. With an original starting price of $1,100, that means you'll save $300 off the base config, which is enough pocket change for a few PC games (including resource-heavy VR titles).

The $800 configuration of this gaming laptop is equipped with an 11-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics (upgradeable to RTX 3060), a 512GB SSD, and a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) display. We've seen the future, friends: this is one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've found, and among the best Cyber Monday RTX 30 gaming laptops.

HP Omen 16 Cyber Monday deal

HP Omen 16 gaming laptop: was $1,100 now $800 @ HP HP Omen 16 gaming laptop: was $1,100 now $800 @ HP

This gaming rig is priced to move, and it's got all the specs you need for power-hungry PC games. At $300 off the regular price of $1,100, you'll get 8GB of RAM combined with an Intel Core i5 CPU and 512GB SSD; the snazzy 16-inch (1920 x 1200) display has the power of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU behind it, which should keep you in the (lag-free) game for a while.

This HP Omen 16 is powered by a zippy 11-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU. It also has 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU (4GB VRAM). If you want more powerful graphics, though, you can pony up to the $1,350 model, which offers an RTX 3060 GPU and 6GB of VRAM.

The Omen 16 comes with a 16.1-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display with a brightness score of 300 nits.

Ports include USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, RJ-45 Ethernet and a headset jack. There's also one multi-format SD card reader. The dual speakers are tuned by Bang and Olufsen, which is better than the average laptop's internal audio.

HP says the Omen 16's cooling technology is enhanced by three-sided ventilation and five-way airflow. As such, you should rest assured that your laptop will not overheat while you're playing your favorite triple A-titles. Pew pew!

The clock is still ticking on Cyber Monday 2021, and there are plenty more mobile tech deals to be uncovered. Bookmark our best Cyber Monday deals 2021 hub for the best holiday discounts all day (and night) long.