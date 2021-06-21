Huge LG monitor sale hits Prime Day — and they all cost under $300

Deciding which gadget to buy can be tricky. It almost always comes down to a balancing act between performance and cost. Sometimes, the stars align and you get an inverse relationship — high performance, low cost — and the choice is easy. This is one of those times.

On sale during the two-day Amazon Prime Day sales event are a handful of LG monitors, all of which cost less than $300. Arguably the most impressive of the bunch is the LG 34WN650-W, a 34-inch ultra-wide monitor going for $300, or $100 off its normal asking price. If you want to go even lower, the LG 29WP60G-B is only $190, down from $250.

There is a bit of something for everyone in this monitor deals so let's give you the breakdown of what is on sale.

LG monitor deals on Prime Day

The biggest saving ($100 off) LG 34WK650 monitor: was $400 now $300 @ Amazon

This 34-inch LG monitor supports HDR and AMD Freesync for vivid colors without screen tearing while you game. The extra-wide screen lets you comfortably run two programs at once while the Maxx audio is built into the unit. View Deal

LG 27UL500 monitor: was $350 now $280 @ Amazon

If you want a high-res panel at a low cost then the LG 27-inch monitor flaunts 4K resolution and costs less than $300. Talk about a steal. It also features Freesync and HDR10 support. View Deal

LG 29WN600-W: was $250 now $200 @ Amazon

This is another can't-miss deal. For $200, you get a 29-inch monitor with a 2560 x 1080-pixel resolution, AMD Freesync and HDR10 support. The bezels on this model are relatively small for an immersive viewing experience. View Deal

LG 29WP60G-B gaming monitor: was $250 now $190

Now we're firmly in the sub-$200 range with this 29-inch, 1080p monitor with HDR10 support and USB Type-C connectivity. This screen covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut and has thin bezels on three sides. View Deal

We haven't reviewed any of these LG monitors yet but, come on, these prices can't be ignored. I'm especially impressed with the LG 27UL500. It isn't the largest screen, but the 4K resolution means you can fit more on the screen at once. You get that super-high-res screen plus HDR10 support and Freesync for less than $300. The cherry on top is the 4.7-star rating after 2,080 reviews.

The two $200 models are also worth considering. After all, you get a large 29-inch monitor for the cost of what would typically get you only a 24-inch, 1080p panel. This is one heck of a deal that could enhance your kill-to-death ratio while gaming and allow you to use multiple windows simultaneously at work.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.