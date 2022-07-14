HP Victus 15 gaming laptop for just $549? Sign me up!

Prime Day 2022 is coming to a close, but don't go thinking Amazon's the only place to get top savings this week. Best Buy's taking on Amazon with their Black Friday in July Sale. If you're on a budget and want to upgrade your PC gaming experience, it's a great time to save.

One standout deal offers the HP Victus 15.6 Gaming Laptop for just $549 (opens in new tab). This configuration normally sells for $799, so that's $250 in savings. This is, without a doubt, one of the best prices we've seen for this laptop.

Now $250 off, the HP Victus 15 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 4.4-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

HP manufactures many of the industry's best laptops, including gaming-specific builds. The HP Vitcus in this deal sports a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 4.4-GHz Intel Core i5-12450H CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. On top of that it also comes equipped with an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

While we haven't had the chance to test the Victus 15.6-inch, in our HP Victus 16 review, we liked the gaming laptop's bright, vivid display and clean design. We were also impressed by its strong CPU and GPU performance. Capable of juggling several tasks at once, not even 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos running could slow it down.

Of course the machine we tested had a powerful Intel 11th Gen Core i7 CPU. We expect the laptop in this deal's 12th Gen Core i5 chip to deliver on par snappy performance.

Weighing in at 5.1 pounds and 0.9 inches thick, the Victus has some heft to it. It's on par with the Acer Predator Helios 300 (5.5 pounds, 0.9 inches) and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (5.4 pounds, 1.1 inches).

At $250 off, the HP Victus is one of the most affordable gaming laptops you can get this summer.

