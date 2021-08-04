Trending

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible drops to $559 in back-to-school laptop deal

By

Save on HP Pavilion x360 and more in HP back-to-school sale

HP Pavilion x360
(Image credit: HP)

Update: August 8 at 12:47 p.m. ET: This article was updated to reflect the HP Pavilion x360's new deal price of $559 ($190 off).

HP's back-to-school sale kicks off the month with up to 58% off select laptops and peripherals, sitewide. Even better, HP's student discount takes an extra 5% off select configurations.

As part of the sale, the HP Pavilion x360 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU is just $559.99 at HP. Normally, this 2-in-1 laptop retails for $750, so this deal saves you $190. It's this Pavilion X360's lowest price to date and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this season.

HP Pavilion x360 deal

HP Pavilion x360 15t: was $749 now $559 @ HP
At $190 off, the HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop is at its lowest price ever. Versatile by design, it features a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into five different modes. The laptop in this deals packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, Intel's 2.4GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. This is one of the best back to school deals you can get right now. Note: This customizable laptop ships August 11.View Deal

HP's Pavilion x360 has a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into any of five different modes. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, Intel's 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It has a built-in fingerprint sensor and dual speakers tuned by audio experts Bang & Olufsen. 

While we didn't test this latest model, feedback from happy owners on HP's website praised its performance. With the power of Intel's latest 11th Gen chip inside, it's a direct competitor of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 

Connectivity-wise, the Pavilion x360's port selection is quite ample by today's standards. You get an HDMI port, a single USB 3.0 Type-C port, and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports. For your audio needs, there's a headphone/mic combo jack onboard.

With a weight of 3.6 pounds and 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.71 inches, the Pavilion x360 is heavier and larger than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and Lenovo Yoga C940 (3.1 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches). 

If you're looking for an affordable convertible for the classroom of the boardroom, the HP Pavilion x360 is a wise choice. 

If you can afford to splurge, the HP Envy x360 13 with 11 Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $1,349 ($150 off) is also a great value.

More HP back to school sales

HP Spectre x360 Convertible: was $1,499 now $1,349 @ HP
Now $150 off, the Editor's Choice HP Spectre x360 13 is one of the most luxurious 2-in-1 laptops we've tested. The laptop on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display and a 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, coupled with 16GB of RAM. For stashing your important files, there's a 512GB SSD on board with 32GB of Intel Optane memory. View Deal

HP Chromebook 11MK G9: was $285 now $248 @ HP
No HP back-to-school sale is complete without an HP Chromebook 11 deal. Now $37 off, the 2021 HP Chromebook 11MK is compact, durable and fast. It packs an 11.6-inch HD display and a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU paired with 4GB of RAM. ARM Mali G72 MP3 graphics and 32GB of eMMC storage round out its specs list. The HP Chromebook 11 is a suitable option if you're looking for a kid's starter laptop or a secondary, basic machine. View Deal

HP Laptop 15z: was $559 now $439 @ HP
Now $120 off in HP's back-to-school sale, the HP 15z-ef2000 is a tremendous value. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics and 128GB SSD. Embedded into its bezel is an HP True Vision 720p camera with dual-mic array for video calls. Note: This customizable laptop ships by August 31.
View Deal

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, bringing you the best bargains on laptops, gaming gear, smart home gadgets, and wearables. After graduating from Hunter College with a degree in Film and Media Studies, she's written for iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parle Mag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not bringing readers the best deals, she's streaming her favorite shows or attending a live concert or pro wrestling event. 