How to get Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 for cheaper than its list price

Horizon Forbidden West looks amazing, but did you know you can pre-order it on PS5 for cheaper than its usual price? Thanks to this sneaky workaround, your can.

As detailed in a PlayStation Blog update, Forbidden West is one of the last cross-platform titles to benefit from a free upgrade from the PS4 to PS5 version.

Pair this with the fact you can buy a previous generation copy of Horizon for $10 less in the US or over £10 less in the UK and that guarantees a low-cost alternative to pick up a PS5 version of Aloy's next chapter.

One quick FYI: we can't guarantee this will work with digital pre-orders of the game. However, it will work for physical copies.

How to get Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 for cheaper in the US

So, this is one of the simplest how-to guides ever written and the easiest way to save ten bucks. Just get the PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West and get the free PS5 upgrade.

Prices are identical across the board, so pick your favorite retailer to purchase it from.

Amazon | Best Buy | Gamestop | Walmart

How to get Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 for cheaper in the UK

To get a similar discount, you're doing exactly the same as those in America — buying the PS4 version and relying on the free PS5 upgrade.

This ensures that rather than paying £69, you can get over £10 off a version of the game that works across more systems (in case you lend your copy to your friends) and save money in the long run.

It's a little baffling that Sony has overlooked this gap in the pricing, as it's essentially the same game. But take advantage of it while you can!

Of course, Shopto.net has the lowest price, but Forbidden West is available from all the big retailers if you have some loyalty points to use.

Amazon | Currys | Game | Shopto.net