Holy smokes! Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel plummets to $899 in shocking Prime Day laptop deal

We reviewed the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel, and we loved it so much, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it an Editor's Choice badge. We're tough critics, so when we say something is good, trust us -- it's good! Right now, you can get the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel for $899.99 from Amazon. Normally priced at $1,499, that's a whopping $600 off and the lowest price we've seen for this convertible creator laptop.

This device is a content creator's dream and packs a Pantone-Validated, 100% sRGB, 14-inch, 1980 x 1080-pixel display, an Intel Core i7-107050H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. The ConceptD 3 Ezel also comes with a Wacom AES 1.0 Pen that one can use on the touch display that can transform into a digital easel.

The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel is a Prime Day laptop deal that blows all the others out of the water. Get this — you get a convertible creator laptop that is packed with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q to handle all of your graphics-intensive tasks.

It gets better. The ConceptD 3 Ezel has an innovative pull-forward mechanism that lets you transform the display into a digital easel. It comes with an Wacom AES 1.0 Pen that you can use to scribble, draw and take notes on.

We actually got a chance to review the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel; we were impressed by its powerful performance and graphics power, sleek 2-in-1 design, bright display and clicky keyboard. It also has a bright, Pantone-Validated display that guarantees 100% sRGB color coverage, which is "display perfection" for most content creators.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel also has a wide variety of ports. On the left side of the laptop, you’ll find a Kensington lock slot, the power jack, an HDMI port, one Thunderbolt 3 port and a Mini DisplayPort. On the right side, you'll see two USB Type-A ports, an SD card slot and a headphone jack.

If you're interested in the ConceptD 3 Ezel's dimensions and weight, here you are: 12.9 x 9.0 x 0.7~0.9 inches and 3.8 pounds.

Although the ConceptD 3 Ezel is packed with power-guzzling internals, it managed to exceed our 8-hour minimum; it lasted nearly 10 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test, which isn't half bad.

The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel, now $899 from $1,499, is a deal you can't pass up on.

