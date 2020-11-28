Holy moly! Acer ConceptD 7 workstation now $450 off in stellar Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are already running wild, and Acer enters the fray with its ConceptD 7 (CN715-71-73A9) workstation/content creator laptop, which offers top-of-the-line performance at a less than premium price.

Right now, Newegg is offering the Acer ConceptD 7 (CN715-71-73A9) for just $2,049. That's a whopping $450 off the original price of $2,499, which is nothing to sneeze at with these specs. Sporting a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7 9th Gen 9750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU (8GB GDDR6), 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, this 15.6-inch laptop could future-proof your freelance career in one fell swoop.

For power-hungry professionals (and gamers, too), it might be one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen so far, and just one of many Newegg Cyber Monday deals.

Acer ConceptD 7 deal

Acer ConceptD 7: was $2,499 now $2,049 @ Newegg

Right now, you can save an impressive $450 on the powerful 15.6-inch Acer ConceptD 7 at Newegg. It's loaded with a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7 9750H CPU (9th Gen); GeForce RTX 2080 GPU (8GB GDDR6); 32GB of RAM; and a 1TB SSD. It's a gorgeous workstation that can do so, so much more -- even game!View Deal

The Acer ConceptD 7 (CN715-71-73A9) packs a 15.6-inch (3480 x 2160) ComfyView IPS display; 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7 9750H CPU (9th Gen); GeForce RTX 2080 GPU (8GB GDDR6); 32GB of RAM; and a 1TB SSD. When it comes to multimedia-friendly laptops, there's not much this machine can't do.

And while you can absolutely use it for gaming, the ConceptD 7 shines most in the content creation department (i.e., audio, photo, and video editing; music production; game creation). And if your job involves complex computations, this is your rig.

In our Acer ConceptD 7 Pro hands-on review, we were already impressed with the pre-production unit we tested. Weighing 4.6 pounds and measuring 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches, the ConceptD 7 Pro is lighter than the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition (4.8 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches) and the 6.2-pound, 14.7 x 9.9 x 1-inch Dell Precision 7540.

On paper, the Acer ConceptD 7 paints the picture of a content creation powerhouse laden with incredibly powerful specs (that's paired with a beautiful 4K panel). All in all, you’ve got the makings of a dark horse in the creator space, despite its eye-catching white chassis.

