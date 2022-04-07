Gran Turismo 7 update 1.11 is out — the fix to microtransaction hell is here

Polyphony Digital has dropped the Gran Turismo 7 (opens in new tab) Update 1.11, which fixes the microtransaction hell by vastly increasing race reward amounts. Alongside this, you’ve got new events and plenty of small upgrades.

It’s been a strange few weeks since the launch of GT7. It started with fanfare, then trouble came as Polyphony nerfed credit rewards and started to ruin the game (opens in new tab).

Following the swift and sharp response that made this the lowest-rated Sony game on Metacritic, a screeching U-turn was made and this is the first of many responses to the problems.

What has been fixed?

The full patch notes (opens in new tab) go into all the detail about every update made across the board, including small-but-welcome tweaks such as:

Adding an additional level to the anti-lag system.

Raising the max in-game credits cap to 100 million.

Updates to car physics simulation, such as improving jump landings on dirt tracks.

Improving the penalty system to be a little fairer on Goodwood and penalize shortcut-takers better.

Option to play music in 7.1 surround sound while racing.

Increasing the time limit of car purchase invitations to 30 days.

Increasing the number of used cars and legendary cars on sale at any one time.

However, this update does a lot more than that, which we can sum up in three points.

(Image credit: Sony)

More Events

Dip into the world circuits and mission menus and you’ll notice some new additions:

World Touring Car 600 Tokyo Expressway East Clockwise.

World Touring Car 700 24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit.

World Touring Car 800 Sardegna Road Track A.

‘The Human Comedy’ 1-hour endurance race missions (accessible at Collector’s Level 23).

More Money

This is the big one. Polyphony promised big increases and we certainly got big increases. Credit reward amounts have been vastly increased for the latter half of World Circuit, Arcade and Custom Races, Circuit Experience missions, online races and Missions — basically across every type of event.

To give you a flavour of what to expect, endurance events are dishing out 1.2 million credits apiece, and if you get all gold on Nurburgring Nordschleife Circuit Experience, that’s 5 million credits.

You can easily make more money in one day on this game than you’ve made in an entire week (from personal experience). Also, if you already went gold in Circuit Experience events, just pop into the sector selection screen and hit the exit button to receive the updated award.

(Image credit: Sony)

What’s left to fix?

One obvious one that Sony has confirmed is coming, but isn’t here yet, is the option to sell your cars. This feature should be arriving in a future update, as it was on the separate list with no set launch window.

Finally, I sound like a broken record now, but Polyphony really needs to make all of the game’s single-player content available in offline mode.

Not all of us are graced with perfect internet connectivity. As an example, I live next to a ruddy river and that (for some odd reason) means I am the victim of several outages. Getting this problem towards the end of a long race is a proper kick in the teeth.

Millions of players are left with mere crumbs of content when servers are in maintenance mode. I’m sure this won’t be the last time I ask. Please, Sony! Make it so!