They listened! Gran Turismo 7 is being fixed — here is what’s changing

Gran Turismo 7 is being fixed, as a PlayStation blog post details some significant changes coming to the content and in-game economy of this racing sim.

Earlier this week, I wrote about how Gran Turismo 7 was being ruined with a list of fixes that Polyphony needed to implement immediately in order to get the player base back on board.

Today, it looks like the company listened — promising to increase race rewards, add new events, and give every player a free pack of 1 million credits.

What’s being changed?

The first thing players will notice is an immediate 1 million credit “goodwill gesture,” but make sure you log into the game before April 25 to get that.

(Image credit: Sony)

Beyond the compensation, there’s a chunky patch arriving at the beginning of April, which will:

Increase rewards in the events in the latter half of the World Circuits by approximately 100% on average.

Addition of high rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience in all Gold/All Bronze results.

Increase of rewards in Online Races.

Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events to Missions. These will also have higher reward settings.

Increase the upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.

Increase the quantity of Used and Legend cars on offer at any given time.

A strong start, which Sony expands upon with a commitment to more patches throughout April that add new cars and new tracks (please give me Special Stage Route 5).

We also get a tease of more “near-term updates” coming to GT7, which don’t have any specific launch window but do bring some warmly welcomed additions. This includes:

Increase the payout value of limited time rewards as we develop as a live service.

Further World Circuit event additions.

Addition of Endurance Races to Missions including 24-hour races.

Addition of Online Time Trials and awarding of rewards according to the player’s difference with the top ranked time.

Make it so cars can be sold.

What is left to fix?

The update ticks off the biggest issue we had with Gran Turismo 7, along with the ongoing expansion of events and the return of endurance challenges is lovely to see. Plus, transparent communication is a welcome change from Polyphony’s vague updates during the 1.07 patch outage.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s one more thing left to resolve on that list, and it’s a big one. I get this game is a live service, but it’s baffling that I need to be always online to access the vast majority of single-player content.

The problem is not necessarily just a “what if someone doesn’t have an internet connection?” issue, nor is it a frustration I’ve had of being on the last lap and seeing my efforts wasted because of an internet outage in my area. Millions of players are left with mere crumbs of content when servers are in maintenance mode.

Surely, there must be a way to make this work. Please, I beg of you, Sony!