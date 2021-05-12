Grab this iPhone 12 Pro with free AirPods for just £849 — the complete package

The iPhone 12 Pro is an easy phone to love thanks to its premium construction, incredible camera quality, and Apple's lightning-fast A14 Bionic chip. However, there’s one problem: the price. You don't need to spend £1,000 on a flagship .

That’s why we’re huge fans of this deal over at BT, which gives you a Grade A refurbished iPhone 12 Pro (excellent condition) for just £849. Not only that, but you can pick from a free pair of AirPods or a HomePod Mini.

iPhone 12 Pro deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: was £999 now £849 at BT with free AirPods or HomePod Mini

The future-proof iPhone 12 Pro rocks an unashamedly premium chassis of glass and stainless steel, an awesome triple camera setup with the best video quality you can get in a phone and super fast performance. Plus, scroll down and expand the Bundle Deals part of the product page and pick either a free pair of AirPods or a HomePod Mini. View Deal

So, what makes this phone so good? As you can read in our iPhone 12 Pro review , it earned an impressive 4-star rating for being a glimpse into the future of Apple’s smartphones.

From its gorgeous Pacific Blue chassis crafted with a flat, ergonomic design in mind that stands out from the rest, it fits well in the hand and offers an impressive wireless charging solution via MagSafe.

Under the hood, Apple’s packed in an absolute screamer of a processor in the A14 Bionic chip, alongside a camera system capable of Dolby Vision video recording and editing for some truly prosumer filmic style.

Plus, the iPhone 12 Pro comes with a LiDAR scanner for some AR fun and wicked fast autofocus. Essentially, it makes this a worthwhile upgrade for iPhone loyalists and newcomers alike — especially at this new lower price.