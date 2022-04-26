Get over £40 off Apple Watch Series 7 in rare saving — Daily Deals

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 is on the chopping board!

Right now, the Apple Watch Series 7 is down to just £328 after a £41 saving — a rare price cut on the latest Apple wearable!

Normally, you only see discounts on past generation Apple Watch models, as the company tries to clear its stock. So this is certainly a surprise, but it's not the only one...

You can also save £50 on the latest M1 iPad Pro (here's why you should buy it over the pointless M1 iPad Air), and you can still get over £20 off an F1 22 pre-order!

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £328 @ Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £328 @ Amazon
Reduced to clear, Amazon has taken £210 off the bigger Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS and Cellular — it's not actually cheaper than the smaller GPS model. Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S6 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring. 

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was £749 now £699 @ Currys

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was £749 now £699 @ Currys
The iPad Pro is currently £50 off at Currys. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.

View Deal
F1 22 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series): was up to £69, now from £42 @ The Game Collection

F1 22 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series): was up to £69, now from £42 @ The Game Collection
Refreshed, reworked and reinvigorated for an exciting new season of F1 action, F1 22 brings new driving physics, gorgeous new graphics and a truckload of new modes for hours and hours of fun.

View Deal
Poco X4 Pro 5G: was £259 now £159 @ Poco with code POCO30

Poco X4 Pro 5G: was £259 now £159 @ Poco with code POCO30
We literally just gave the Poco X4 Pro 5G an Editor's Choice award in our review — calling it a great budget photo and applauding it's great 108MP camera. And now, it's just over 150 quid. This is crazy good value for money for a premium-designed blower!

View Deal
New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Laptops Direct

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Laptops Direct
Apple's latest AirPods Pro are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Apple iPad mini 6 (pink WiFi + Cellular): was £619 now £464 @ Amazon

Apple iPad mini 6 (pink WiFi + Cellular): was £619 now £464 @ Amazon
Amazon is taking £155 off the Pink Apple iPad mini 6 today. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

If pink isn't your thing, you can pick up a case to cover that back up for cheap.

View Deal

