Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook hits incredibly low price of $399

Gateway's Ultra Slim Notebook offers solid performance for the price. And now, it's even more affordable thanks to Walmart's "Deals for Days" savings event.

For a limited time, you can get the 15-inch model Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $399. That's $350 off its traditional price of $749 and its lowest price to date. In fact, it's one of the best after Prime Day laptop deals we've seen today.

Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook deal

Gateway 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook: was $749 now $399 @ Walmart

Walmart is currently slashing $350 off the Gateway Creator Series Ultra Slim Notebook. If you're looking for a laptop that gives you more bang for your buck, this is it. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 1.0-GHz Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This deal ends June 23.View Deal

At $350 off, Gateway's Ultra Slim Notebook is one of the best sub-500 budget laptops available right now. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 1.0-GHz Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

In our Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook review, we liked its solid performance, color design and decent speakers. Our 14-inch test model had the same hardware CPU/RAM chipset as the 15-inch laptop in this deal.

In one test, we launched 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously. There were no signs of slowdown in the laptop's task-handling. In our lab's Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook scored 15,785. It beat the category average for mainstream laptops ( 15,108) and its competitors. It wiped the floor with the Acer Aspire 5 (12,109) which houses the same Core i5-1035G1 CPU.

Despite its slim design, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook has a decent amount of ports. It's equipped with two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port and a headphone jack. There's also a microSD card reader and security lock slot on board.

Weighing in at 4.1 pounds, and 14.8 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches, the Gateway Ultra Slim is more portable than competing 15-inch laptops. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) and HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

Overall, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is worth considering if you want a cheaply priced laptop with good performance.

Walmart's "Deals for Days" sale ends June 23.