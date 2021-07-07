Game on! This Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3060 is down to its lowest ever price

When searching for the best gaming laptop deals, it’s all about getting the most power at a low price. But even we weren't expecting a deal this big!

The Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3060 GPU is now £150 off — taking the price down to £999.95 for a limited time at Overclockers.

Gigabyte G5 deal

Gigabyte G5: was £1,149.95 now £999.95 @ Overclockers

For under a thousand pounds, you can pick up this powerful portable gaming rig from Gigabyte with 15.6-inch 144Hz refresh rate display, 10th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCI-e SSD. View Deal

When it comes to measuring the value for money of a gaming laptop, the key metric is how much power-per-pound a manufacturer stuffs into a sleek chassis. For this Gigabyte G5, the answer is “a lot.”

Up top, you have a spacious trackpad and keyboard for gameplay, alongside a gorgeous 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate and powerful Nahimic 3 virtual 7.1 surround sound tech.

But what about under the hood? There’s an Intel Core i5-10500H processor with a speed up to 4.5GHz, alongside a beefy GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6. Multitasking is handled with 16GB DDR4 and the 512GB NVMe SSD is both spacious and allows for super-fast load times.

With a £100 price cut, that makes for some serious value. So, whether you’re an enthusiast looking for a portable upgrade or a first-timer with some savings built up, this is a great option.